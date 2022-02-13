By Trend

Morocco on Saturday urged its citizens to leave Ukraine amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In light of the current situation and for their own safety, Moroccan citizens in Ukraine are asked to leave through the available commercial flights, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said on its website.

Moroccans wishing to head for Ukraine are asked to delay their trip for the moment, it added.

