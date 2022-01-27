By Orhan Orhun Unal

The Turkish white goods industry increased its sales by 16 percent and exports by 18 percent in 2021, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

According to data from the Turkish White Goods Manufacturers Association (TURKBESD), production in six major product groups increased by 17 percent on a unit basis in 2021, while domestic sales increased by 9 percent.

In 2021, the sector exported 25.9 million of the 34.4 million white goods it produced, while selling 8.5 million to the domestic market.

TURKBESD President Can Dincer stated that this success was achieved despite global economic challenges such as rising raw material prices and supply issues.

Dincer said that sector companies will increase their investments by 30 percent in 2022.

"At a time when the importance of exports is increasing, steps that will reduce our sector's cost burden are critical in terms of maintaining our competitiveness," he added.

The TURKBESD president also drew attention to current issues, emphasizing the critical importance of exempting facilities producing for export from natural gas and electricity restrictions, and that they expect relevant support from the ministry.

Dincer stated that the industry has made significant investments, particularly in R&D and technology, and that their investment plans, which are close to $480 million, include additional production facilities, capacity increases, machine park renewal, technological innovation for digital transformation, energy efficiency, and product design and processes for green transformation.

"In the past five years, our export momentum has increased even more. Our total annual export volume has surpassed $4.5 billion. We intend to increase our exports further in 2022 and have a successful year by responding to the changing demands of our domestic customers," Dincer said.

