The international youth-political forum "Jastar-Otanga!" organized by The Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) and the Youth Wing МК "Jas Otan" under the “Nur Otan” Party (chairman N.Nazarbayev) successfully started its work on 5 October 2021.

This year, the event is special for the Republic of Kazakhstan since it celebrates its 30th Independence Anniversary. The main purpose of the four-day forum is to develop young people's leadership, speech and communication skills, team building and networking skills, and their interest in information technology.

Vusal Gurbanov, the acting director of the ICYF-ERC addressed the Opening Ceremony of the forum along with Nurzhan Zhetpisbayev, Chairman of “Jas Otan” Young Wing. They made presentations about the organizations they represent, wished good luck to the participants and invited them to make an effective proposal in upcoming debates.

Young people from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan, the Russian Federation, China, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and other countries participate in training and seminars delivered by well-known experts and scientists of Kazakhstan, representatives of leading government agencies, both offline and online. Azerbaijani experts will speak at a separate panel on the works of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi.

It should be noted that a number of cultural and sporting events are planned to be held within the Forum, including the signature of agreements on cooperation between national and international organizations.

