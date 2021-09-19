By Trend

At least three people were killed and about 20 wounded in a series of blasts in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, two sources in the city said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The fatalities occurred during a series of five blasts, the sources, who said they had received information from hospitals and eyewitnesses, told Reuters.

One source said members of the Taliban were among the casualties. The second said the bombs targeted Taliban vehicles.

