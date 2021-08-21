By Trend

Turkey on Friday confirmed 19,918 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,177,690, according to its Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 204 to 54,095, while 15,561 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 293,252 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

---

