By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has been ranked the second airline in Europe, with an average number of daily flights reaching 1,268 in early July.

According to the flight traffic report prepared by the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL), Irish airline company Ryanair, became Europe's top-flying airline with 1,818 daily flights between 9-15 July since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Air France ranked 3rd with 877 daily flights following the Turkish Airlines.

EasyJet with 805 daily flights ranked 4th, Lufthansa with 779 flights 5th, KLM with 664 flights 6th and Wizz Air with 602 flights 7th on the list.

Another Turkish airline company Pegasus ranked 8th on the list with 513 flights. "We are proud to be the only airline with the same number of flights as in 2019 among the airlines with the highest number of flights last week," the compay posted in its official Twitter account.

