The first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan stated that it was not only Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who was responsible for the defeat in the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Trend reports referring to Russian media.

Levon Ter-Petrosyan accused Pashinyan's predecessors of involvement in this defeat, namely, those forces who created the "Movement to Save the Motherland" several months ago, to remove Pashinyan.

The statement of the ex-president of Armenia reads that when Pashinyan's opponents accuse him of defeat, they voice half the truth - the opposition does not want to admit that Nikol Pashinyan is their creature, their brainchild.

According to Ter-Petrosyan, since 1997, all political forces in Armenia, except for the Armenian National Movement, adopted a policy of maintaining the status quo in Karabakh and rejecting any compromise options and eventually brought the country before the catastrophe for which today only Pashinyan is accused.

The ex-president of Armenia also believes that despite the unfair criticism from the authorities and political circles, the Armenian army is not to blame for the defeat either.

"As a result of the criminal policy of the authorities, the army was forced to engage in combat with the Azerbaijani army, which was many times superior in terms of the number of personnel and modern weapons,” said Ter-Petrosyan.

