Turkmenistan has defined a Plan for cooperation between the country and international organizations for 2021-2023, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The plan was approved by the relevant decree of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

According to the document, ministries and industry departments are required to ensure the implementation of the measures outlined in the plan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is designated as the coordinating body for its implementation.

The plan was approved for the comprehensive development of Turkmenistan's cooperation with international and regional organizations, as well as the implementation of international initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan.

Appropriate measures are being taken to further develop cooperation with reputable international organizations and structures.

Turkmenistan is a member of 47 international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and others.

Currently, Turkmenistan is a member of 13 UN Councils, Committees and Commissions. Turkmenistan actively participates in global development processes and the implementation of the Millennium Development Goals and targets.

