Turkey is concerned over an escalation caused by Armenian extremists in the US, encouraged by distortions of history, Fahrettin Altun, Head of the Public Relations Department of Turkey’s Presidential Administration said, Trend reports citing Anadolu.

"Distorting history further encourages Armenian extremists, who threaten violence against Azerbaijanis in the US," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, sharing a video showing a group of Armenian extremists conducting a "hanging ceremony" of a mannequin depicting an "Azerbaijani."

Voicing Turkey's concerns, Altun underlined its solidarity with Azerbaijan against such threats and urged "the authorities to act."

US President Joseph Biden has called the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide" in his statement of Apr. 24.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Turkey and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Turkey called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not yet responded to Turkey's proposal.

