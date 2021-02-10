By Trend

In an online meeting between the Head of TPOI and Omani deputy minister of commerce the two sides discussed the development of mutual trade, putting the issue on agenda, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboom and Undersecretary Saleh Said Masan of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of Oman held an online meeting of the follow-up committee of the 18th meeting of the Iran-Oman Joint Economic Cooperation Committee on Tuesday, where the two sides expressed their country's interest in developing economic and trade relations with each other.

During this virtual meeting, the officials of the two sides conferred on the MoUs signed during the Joint Commission, which was held in Tehran in December 2019.

They also discussed signing the mutual roadmap to develop bilateral economic ties by 2023, developing cooperation between the private sectors of the two sides, resumption of trade events after the pandemic, and facilitating direct maritime transport between the two countries.

They also get prepared the documents supporting and encouraging investment, agriculture, customs, and maritime transport to be signed during the upcoming joint economic committee.

In the end, the two sides agreed to hold a joint committee for cooperation between the two countries in Muscat in the near future.

The 18th Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee meeting kicked off in Tehran on December 7, 2019, with ministers of two sides in attendance.

