By Trend

President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi held a phone conversation on Thursday with Lutfi Elvan, newly-appointed treasury and finance minister of Turkey, on bilateral ties between the two countries, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Pointing to ‘friendly’ ties between the two neighboring states, Vaezi called for the expansion of bilateral economic ties.

He congratulated Elvan on his new position, hoping that bilateral ties would further expand during his term.

Referring to the new international conditions and taking into consideration the removal of obstacles on the way of trade, it is necessary that investment between the private sectors of the two countries be supported more than before, said Vaezi.

The Iranian officials noted that the relations between Tehran and Ankara should turn into a role model for all regional states.

For his part, Elvan hailed friendly ties between the two countries, noting that he would spare no efforts to deepen and expand trade with Iran.

Wishing an immediate end to the pandemic, the minister hoped that trade between the two countries would go back to the conditions prior to the pandemic.

The 58-year-old Elvan was transportation, maritime and infrastructure minister between 2013-2015 and development minister between 2016-2018.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz