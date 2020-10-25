By Trend

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases globally rose by more than 465,000 over the past 24 hours to over 42 mln, setting another record one-day increase. According to the figures released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday, the death toll surged by more than 6,500 people to over 1.14 mln, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of October 24, 42,055,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,141,567 fatalities were registered by WHO. The number of cases increased by 465,322 in one day, whereas the number of deaths gained 6,572. Previously 445,419 confirmed cases were considered as a record daily increase, which was posted on October 23.

The WHO statistics only takes into account the officially confirmed data on infection cases and fatalities provided by countries.

As many as 221,898 new coronavirus cases were revealed in the European region by the WHO in one day. North and South Americas come second with 143,313 cases, whereas Southeast Asia is the third with 66,084 cases.

The United States had the largest number of registered coronavirus cases as a country as of October 24 - 8,320,491 people, according to the World Health Organization. It is followed by India (7,814,682 cases), Brazil (5,323,630), the Russian Federation (1,497,167), Argentina (1,053,650), Spain (1,046,132), France (1,010,554), Colombia (990,270), Peru (879,876), Mexico (874,171), the UK (831,002), and South Africa (712,412).

