By Trend

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns any disrespect to the divine prophets especially the Prophet of Islam in France, the Spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The spokesman stressed that unfortunately, some French officials also support this process.

However, the unacceptable actions of the radicals, which is the allies of West, in connection with the disrespecting to the personality that is respected by 1.8 billion Muslims can never be justified, he said.

Khatibzadeh added that undoubtedly, this unfounded position of the French officials results in more hatred.

"Disrespect for Islamic values and the beliefs of Muslims is unacceptable," he noted.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz