By Trend

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, interaction within the framework of international and regional organizations as well as coordination of actions to curb the COVID-19 spread.

--

