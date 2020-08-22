By Trend

The Bulgarian Kırcaali Haber newspaper published an article about how Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who always finds himself helpless in the face of facts and logical approaches, stumbled upon the arguments voiced by Stephen Sackur, the host of BBC's HARDtalk, Trend reports.

The article notes that Pashinyan was repeatedly cornered during the entire program by the questions of the famous TV presenter Stephen Sackur.

Sackur stated at the beginning of the program that although Pashinyan promised Armenia "new beginnings", the country is still mired in old wars. In response, Pashinyan said, "he does not completely agree with the host's impression."

Pashinyan's absurd claims about Armenia's alleged recognition as one of the world's fastest-growing countries in the fields of democracy, human rights, economic development, anti-corruption and judicial reforms after the "2018 velvet revolution" were fully rejected by the host's harsh and consistent questions.

When asked about the Armenian government's failure to cope with the coronavirus and the country's death rate, which is higher compared to that of the neighboring countries, Pashinyan said, "the pandemic is still raging around the world." The Armenian prime minister's response is like that of a child who does not know the multiplication table.

The host's question about Armenia's latest military provocations on the border with Azerbaijan after Pashinyan's promise of opening a new path for peace has once again put him in a difficult situation.

Later, Sackur asked an even harsher question about the remarks "Karabakh is Armenia and full stop" voiced by Pashinyan during his visit to Khankendi. Just as Pashinyan started to talk about a false Armenian-style history by making groundless allegations, the host silenced him.



"You are violating four resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly on the conflict, which demand the unconditional withdrawal of all Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani lands. According to international law, your troops are carrying out occupation, and you go there and declare that these territories are yours. Obviously, you are not creating the peace there," Sackur noted.

The full text of the article can be found following the link: https://www.kircaalihaber.com/en/?pid=3&id_news=55