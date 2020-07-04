By Trend

Producer Price Index for telecommunication services decreased by 0.03 percent in April 2020 compared to the previous month in Georgia, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The prices were lower mainly for other telecommunications services (-0.5 percent). The overall index increased by 14.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Within the group, noteworthy price increase was registered for wireless telecommunications services (34.7 percent). In turn, the index for wired telecommunications services declined by 3.9 percent.

In April 2020, Producer Price Index for transportation and storage services decreased by 1.3 percent compared to the previous month. The prices declined for air transport services by 17.1 percent.

However, the prices for land transport services were 1.9 percent higher, while the prices for warehousing and support services for transportation were 0.4 percent lower.

Compared to April 2019, the overall index fell by 1.2 percent. Within the group noteworthy price decrease was registered for air transport services (-42.2 percent). Furthermore, the prices increased for land transport services and transport services via pipelines by 7.9 percent and also, for warehousing and support services for transportation by 15.2 percent.

In the reporting period, Producer Price Index for accommodation and food services decreased by 4.8 percent compared to the previous month. The prices fell for food and beverage serving services by 4.6 percent and for accommodation services by 5.3 percent.

The overall index declined by 6.4 percent compared to April 2019. The prices decreased for accommodation services and food and beverage serving services by 11.2 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

---

