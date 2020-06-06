By Trend

Iran's government continues to supply supportive packages to people that got affected by coronavirus spread in the form of bank loans, unemployment insurance fund and packages containing basic goods until COVID-19 is curbed, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports via IRNA.

Rouhani said that the government will continue to supply the packages until the end of the current Iranian year (began March 20,2020), to help low-income families.

"A total of 1,200 centers across the country are ready to test people for coronavirus for free, while 17,500 more health houses are offering their services as well," he said.

Rouhani said that all the kindergartens and educational institutions will resume work on June 13 by implementation of necessary instructions.

"The National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus has confirmed that domestic flights can start their activities on June 13, cinemas will be able to start their activity from June 21, following protocols, and working with half of their capacity," said the president.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Iran continues to apply measures to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

