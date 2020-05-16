By Trend

President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Hendrik Daems thanked Georgian Foreign Minister and Permanent Representative of Georgia to the Council of Europe (CoE) for the work done during Georgian’s six-month chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers (CM) of the CoE, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

“Twenty years ago, Georgia became a full member of the Council of Europe. Together with the organization, it has been protecting human rights, the rule of law and democracy”, said PACE president.

According to him, Georgia chaired the CM for six months and it has done a great job.

"It was not easy to manage the Committee of Ministers under COVID-19, but the work was nicely done,” said Hendrik Daems.

According to Daems, the real legacy is that Georgia managed to connect environmental issues with human rights.

Georgia ended its six-month chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, a historic position Georgia took on November 27, 2019, on May 15, 2020.

Georgia became a member of the CoE in 1999. The chairmanship came at the same time as Georgia’s 20th anniversary of the membership of the CoE.

