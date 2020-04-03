By Trend

Around 2,456 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Turkey in the last 24 hours, while 79 more people died, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The country's total caseload of COVID-19 reached 18,135 and the death toll now stands at 356 with 415 people recovered and 1,101 being treated in the ICU, the minister added.

He added that 18,757 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 125,556 since the outbreak began.

---

