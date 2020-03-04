By Trend

Around 2,922 people have been infected with coronavirus in Iran so far, said spokesman of the country's Health Ministry Kianoush Jahanpur, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Jahanpur, 586 people have been infected with the virus in the past day.

Jahanpur noted that 15 people died in the last day and the death toll from this virus has increased to 92 in Iran.

The statistics of infection with coronavirus in Iranian provinces is as follows: 253 in Tehran, 35 in Gilan, 9 in Mazandaran, 8 in Semnan, 9 in Golestan province, 9 in East Azerbaijan, 4 in Kurdistan, 15 in Kirmanshah, 7 in IIman province, 5 in Lorestan province, 27 in Khuzestan province, 14 in Fars province, 6 in Zanjan province, 8 in Markazi, 25 in Kazvin province , 19 in Alborz province , 101 in Qom, 1 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, 14 in Kirman province, 8 in istan and Baluchestan province, 1 in North Khorasan province, 8 people in Razavi Khorasan province.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz