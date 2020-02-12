By Trend

The implementation of the project on the construction of a gas collector at the Lilo landfill in Georgia will ensure a normal operation of the landfill, which, in turn, will improve the environmental situation in the capital, Tbilisi City Hall told Trend.

According to the Tbilisi City Hall, on November 22, 2019, the Tbilisi City Hall announced a tender for the construction of a gas collector at the Lilo landfill in the city.

"Design and then construction work will be started on the basis of an agreement that will be concluded with the company winning the tender. The estimated duration of the project is two years," the City Hall said.

According to the source, within the framework of this project, the main advantage for Georgia will be a significant reduction in environmental pollution.

"The estimated investment in this project is 57.4 million lari ($19.4 million)," the City Hall representative said.

With the project commissioning, the gas, which is currently released as a result of the decomposition of waste, will be collected in one place.

Currently, the Lilo landfill is the only landfill in Tbilisi, to which all waste is transported. Although this dump is partially closed, it causes great discomfort to the residents of nearby settlements.

---

