Georgia and Croatia noted the potential for development of bilateral economic relations, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Georgian government.

Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovich within the scope of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

At the meeting, attention was focused on the Summit of Eastern Partnership, which will be held in Brussels in June 2020. Vision of Eastern Partnership will be developed at the referred event on the agenda ahead.

The parties also discussed the preparatory process for the Eastern Partnership Summit.

Also at the meeting, the parties emphasized the great potential for the bilateral development of economic relations.

Georgia and Croatia established diplomatic relations in 1993.

