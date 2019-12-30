By Trend

Construction of Kazakhstan’s Saryarka main pipeline is completed and the pipeline was put into operation, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, the pipeline was put into operation of Dec. 27, 2019.

The pipeline, which starts in country’s Kyzylorda region, will supply gas to country’s capital, as well as central and northern regions.

Following full completion of the project, citizens of Nur-Sultan. Karaganda, Temirtau, Zhezqazghan cities, as well as about 2.7 million people living in 171 nearby districts will be supplied with natural gas.

The official ceremony of pipeline’s construction launch was held in Dec. 2018. In Jan. 2019, mobilization of equipment and workers started, and pipeline welding started in March 2019.

Some 1,061 km of pipeline, five gas distribution stations and one gas measuring station were constructed within the framework of the project implementation.

“Project’s implementation will bring a multiplier effect, give impetus to small and medium business development, create new jobs and develop infrastructure in the regions,” the report said.

The project will also allow to decrease volume of emissions to the atmosphere, create more comfortable living conditions for residents and contribute to the improvement of environmental situation.

