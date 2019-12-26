By Trend

During the meeting of the participating companies of the Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center’s project with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Innovative Development, the Uzbek side decided to launch pilot projects to introduce Skolkovo residents’ Yaklass and RedMadrobot companies in Uzbekistan, Head of the Department of Regional Development of the Skolkovo Fund Alexander Okunev told Trend in an interview.

"Skolkovo’s assistance was also promised in opening the production of environmental equipment at Helyx, a partner of the Fund, in the Navoi region," the department head said.

Okunev added that the possibility of introducing technologies and involvement of other companies participating in the Skolkovo project in Uzbekistan will be considered as well.

According to him, the Uzbek side is interested in commercializing the development of the Skolkovo project participants in Uzbekistan, in assisting the Fund in disseminating information about the Skolkovo project to the scientific and innovative community of Uzbekistan.

"Uzbekistan is also interested in interaction with technology parks in terms of consulting and expert services, as well as assistance in creating legal entities in Russia by Uzbek companies and obtaining the status of a participant in the Skolkovo project," said Okunev.

Okunev added that Uzbek side is also interested in the establishment of partnerships between Skoltech and Uzbek universities, in particular the Tashkent Technological and Tashkent Polytechnic Universities, and the participation of up to 50 companies from Uzbekistan in the Softlanding program.

"We can bring such innovative solutions to Uzbekistan as digital and Internet education systems using artificial intelligence, development in the field of mechanical engineering, ecology, IT and housing and communal services," Okunev added.

The Skolkovo Foundation cooperates with all CIS countries. The closest relations are with Belarus - out of 2,000 participants in the Skolkovo project, more than 50 companies have Belarusian roots. Over 200 Skolkovo residents collaborate with colleagues from Belarus. Cooperation with Kazakhstan is also actively developing - more than 20 Skolkovo participants have implemented their projects in Kazakhstan, opened branches and created new jobs.

The Skolkovo Foundation is the Operator of the Interstate Program of Innovation Commonwealth of the CIS Member States until 2030. Within the framework of this program, conditions are created for the organization of business by innovative companies in different CIS countries. For example, the company "AeroEnergoProm" from Belarus opens production in Russia and Kazakhstan within the framework of the program.

Skolkovo has programs for foreign companies, including those from the CIS countries. For example, Skolkovo program’s Softlanding’s participants can use the same services as Skolkovo residents for three months and can be accommodated in the Innovation Center for free. The first to participate in the program were five high-tech companies from South Korea.

---

