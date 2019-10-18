By Trend

Relations between Georgia and the US are at the highest level today, said Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Trend reports via the Georgian media outlets.

According to the minister, Georgia enjoys support of the executive and legislative authorities of the US, which has recently been reflected both in the dynamics of high-level bilateral visits, as well as legislative acts in support adopted by the US legislative branch.

Zalkaliani paid attention to a joint declaration on the 10th anniversary of the US-Georgia Strategic Partnership Charter, which identifies future cooperation priorities in all areas.

According to the foreign minister, the strategic partnership with the US will deepen in all directions.

“Deepening trade, economic and investment relations with the US is a priority,” the minister said.

