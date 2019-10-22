By Abdul Kerimkhanov

There are territories where Armenians freely travel in Georgia, but at the same time, where more than 300,000 Georgian refugees still cannot return.

These are separatist Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali regions. Moreover, during the 1992-1993 war in Abkhazia, Armenian militants seized the homes and apartments of Georgians in those regions, killing or driving their owners out. Those same Armenians are “doing business” in these regions now, making money during holiday seasons.

Today, Armenian journalists are doing their best to create another separatist territory in Georgia, in particular, Samtskhe-Javakheti region, which Armenian nationalists call "Javakhk".

There are no positive reports about this Georgian land in the Armenian media. There is not a single Armenian media report that is respectful of the Georgian Orthodox Church. On the contrary, Armenian are increasingly making claims on Georgian churches - officially, Armenian nationalists claim ownership of 465 Georgian churches.

Armenians regularly stress that the Samtskhe-Javakheti region is a native Armenian region. They are carrying out propaganda work in Armenia and among Armenians living in this region in order to implement a bloody scenario with a separatist rebellion and mass killing and expulsion of the native Georgian population, as it happened in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region.

It should be noted that Armenian militants of the battalion named after Baghramyan and other separatist groups in Abkhazia already had experience of massacring peaceful Georgian population. It is noteworthy that a monument to the separatist rebel Mikhail Avagyan has been installed in Samtskhe-Javakheti with the assistance of local Armenians.

Thus, Georgia is not dealing with "journalists", but with provocateurs working for the Armenian special services to the detriment of Georgia’s national interests.

Therefore, the Georgian authorities should put an end to the provocative visits by Armenian journalists who promote separatism in their territory. Almost all of their stories have signs of flagrant violation of Georgian law.

Finally, the first steps in this direction have been taken. Georgian Border Police has denied entry to three Armenian journalists traveling to Georgia to prepare stories for separatism propaganda in the Samtskhe-Javakheti region.

Yuri Manvelyan, Tigran Khachatryan, and Tigran Hakobyan were turned away from the Bavra-Ninotsminda checkpoint on October 11. After the provocateurs were not allowed to cross the border, they immediately began to complain about the "violation" of their rights.

Manvelyan was indignant that without explaining the reasons, the Georgian border guards did not let the Armenian provocateurs into Georgia, forcing them to leave their camera and equipment. However, later it turned out that these "journalists" did not even have accreditation and permission to carry out interviews. Therefore, they were denied entry to Georgia.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia stated that journalists may be denied entry to Georgia in the absence of documents or in the presence of false documents if their stay would pose a threat to state security or public order in Georgia.

Apparently Georgia has stepped up work against Armenian provocateurs who are inciting separatism in the Georgian soil.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz