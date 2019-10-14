By Trend

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov in Baku, Cavusoglu wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports on October13.

“Discussed bilateral relations and regional developments with FM ​​​​Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan. Welcome Uzbekistan’s accession to the Turkic Council on its 10th anniversary. Will continue to further strenghten our cooperation in every field with brotherly Uzbekistan,” he wrote.



