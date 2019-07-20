By Trend

Iran's ELECOMP 2019 exhibition continues its work in Tehran and hosts sections that focus on new information technologies.

ELECOMP Executive Director Reza Hedari Ranjbar talked about details of the new sections at the 25th Iran International Electronic, Computer & E-Commerce Exhibition in an interview with Trend.

"The event has been organized for quarter of a century. In the past five years, Iranian ICT Guild Organization has tried to add new sections to the exhibition every year," he said. "This year, Elecomp Jobs, a new section in employment sector, has started its work at the exhibition. It provides companies with platform to hire and train workforce."

"Another section, Elecomp Trend, is running for the second year. Iranian companies operating in information technology present there achievements, research and products in artificial intelligence," he added.

"The Elecomp Games is related to game development industry and is open for companies operating in the sector and participating in the exhibition," he noted. "The Elecomp Talks section is dedicated to activities of Iranian ICT Guild Organization. Entrance to this section is free for officials, experts and representatives of companies who are given an opportunity to present their achievements."

The official informed that the exhibition's area is 65,000 square meter area with 32,000 square meter space allocated to attending companies.

"In total, 814 foreign and national companies are participating in the exhibition. In addition, electronic government hall hosts 34 public organizations on 2,600 square meters area," he added. "Our startups are located on 9,500 square meter area, and other companies are provided with 22,000 square meters space."

"Although the costs of exhibition have tripled comparing to past two years, the organization did not changed its tariffs for the attending companies," he said.

The 25th Iran International Electronic, Computer & E-Commerce Exhibition started its work on July 18 under the slogan "Better Future". The event was opened by Iranian ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi and his counterparts from Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkey. High rank delegations from Qatar, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey attended the exhibition alongside a number of foreign ambassadors.

The four-day events will close on July 21.

ELECOMP 2019 exhibition is the biggest commercial event in Iran's market of electronics and computer products and services.

