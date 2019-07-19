By Trend

It is envisaged to issue low-interest rate loans in the amount of 20 trillion rials (approx. $476 million) in connection with the employment program in Iranian villages during current Iranian year (started March 21, 2019), spokesperson of the Government of Iran Ali Rabiei told IRNA, Trend reports.

According to Rabiei, loans are mainly issued to young people starting their own businesses.

Rabiei added that the provision of 4- to 6-percent loans in the amount of 1.2-1.3 trillion rials (app. $28.5-30.9 million) for citizens within the employment program launched in the villages of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province has also been envisaged.

