Serena Williams and Andy Murray are not ready for the exhibition tour just yet, but their smiles and laughter lent Centre Court an old-fashioned carnival atmosphere on Saturday evening as they enjoyed the occasion as much as the result to win their first mixed doubles match together, Trend reports citing The Guardian.

On a day when Fabio Fognini outdid himself by calling for Wimbledon to be bombed (seriously), and two days after Bernard Tomic had to surrender his first-round purse for not trying, it was a joyous counterpoint, a night of nostalgia and the flowering of an historic association that might yet last all the way to the last match of the fortnight – with four more serious examinations to come first.

They next play the 14th seeds, Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo. Asked if her exertions in two disciplines might hinder her chances of winning her 24th singles title and draw alongside Margaret Court at the top of the all-time list, Williams said: “No, I’ll be fine. I play doubles a lot, especially in grand slams. I’m definitely used to all the matches.”

