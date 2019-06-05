By Trend

The largest Russian airport network Novaport will modernize three airports in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

On May 30, the company Novaport Holding (Russia) and the government of Uzbekistan concluded an agreement on the implementation of an investment project for the modernization and development of the airports of Samarkand, Namangan and Urgench.

Chairman of the Board of Novaport Holding Roman Trotsenko and the First Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilhom Mahkamov signed the document.

Novaport is Russia's largest network of regional airports, including 16 airports in such cities as Novosibirsk, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk, Perm, Volgograd, Astrakhan, Mineralnye Vody, Vladikavkaz, Tomsk, Kemerovo, Chita, Ulan-Ude, Murmansk, Kaliningrad, Barnaul and Stavropol.

Its main goals are investments in the acquisition of new airports and implementation of comprehensive development programs that bring the airport infrastructure to a qualitatively different level and contribute to the growth of airports' attractiveness for passengers and airlines as well as of their operational and financial efficiency.

