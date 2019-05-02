By Trend

A briefing was organized in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent on the 1st Caspian Economic Forum, which will be held in the Caspian resort of Awaza, Turkmenistan on August 12, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, along with representatives of the country’s Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Transport, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Topics such as the intensification of trade and economic relations, including forming conditions for the development and implementation of major investment projects in various fields, will be discussed during the event.

"The upcoming First Caspian Economic Forum is one of the starting events of a strategic nature in the recent history of relations between our countries, based on the ratification of an important international legal document - the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, signed on August 12, 2018 following the Fifth Summit of the Heads of the Caspian States in Aktau," said the report.

The coordination center for the preparation and holding of the Caspian Economic Forum is also working on programs for holding international conferences, as well as the Caspian Exhibition of Innovative Technologies.

