General Electric Co reported a more than three-fold rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher sales in its aviation, oil and gas, and healthcare units, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders rose to $954 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from $261 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 11 cents from 3 cents, the company said. On an adjusted basis, GE earned 14 cents per share. Total revenue fell 2 percent to $27.29 billion.

