By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Lawlessness, hazing and mass brawls reign in the Armenian army. Despite numerous appeals from the soldiers’ parents at the Armenian Defense Ministry, the ministry is not succeeding in reducing the number of these crimes.

In April, one death of an Armenian soldier (suicide) was recorded. As many as 24 soldiers were injured during the past month (18 - as a result of an accident, three - due to a fight, one - as a result of a suicide attempt, one - because of a shot, one - as a result of stab), according to the Armenian official statistics. Also during the reporting period, at least eight cases of desertion were recorded in the Armenian army ranks.

In early April, commander born in 1979 was placed with a bullet wound at the Astghik medical center. The former driver shot at the commander in order to take revenge for ill-treatment and dismissal, according to widespread information.

As part of operation Arsenal 2019, police officers arrested 43-year-old Garik Nasibyan at the Bagratashen checkpoint. He was wanted from September 24, 2018 and is accused in accordance with Article on Unauthorized leaving a military unit or duty station.

In the Syunik region, military vehicle ZIL overturned with army numbers of the Armenian Defense Ministry. The accident occurred near the Armenian-Azerbaijani border (1 km), in a place called Tsiranadzor. Military vehicle driver lost control during the turn, which led to the accident. As a result of an incident, as many as 18 people were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity,

In the Armenian army, stationed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, conflicts between recruits from Armenia and Karabakh do not stop. In one of the divisions of the occupying army, a mass brawl took place. As a result, three servicemen were involved in the investigation - Arkady Khrshoyan, Anastas Varterisyan and Gevorg Martirosyan, who were the most active participants in the scuffle. Noray Gasparyan was appointed an investigator in a criminal case initiated on the Colonel-Lieutenant proposal.

The number of unauthorized leaving the military unit is increasing with the purpose of evading service in occupied Karabakh. For unknown reasons, Sergei Nersisyan, called up in late 2018, left the military unit without permission. The servicemen Narek Garoyan and Gevorg Minosyan, who were undergoing inpatient treatment in the medical center, also deserted. They were allegedly beaten. All three are soldiers of the fifth Mountain Regiment.

A court hearing has begun on the fact of stabbing in one of the military units of the Armenian Defense Ministry in the Lori region. A soldier stabbed his colleague in retaliation for the systematic harassment and physical abuse he was subjected to. Both servicemen are involved as defendants - one for an attempted murder, and the other for non-statutory relations.

In the mid-April, an Armenian soldier died at a surgical hospital in Yerevan, who was taken there with a gunshot wound to the heart. Military serviceman who was born in 1995 committed suicide. Reportedly, the reason of suicide were problems in his personal life, which he wrote in a suicide note.

In one of the units of the Armenian occupying army in Karabakh, soldier Artsrum Gukasyan wounded an officer on the conflict basis. Gukasyan stated in the explanatory letter that he was constantly subjected to insults by the officer. Gukasyan was arrested for 30 days by the decision of military police investigator.

The Tavush District Court held a hearing on the Narek Karapetyan and Shirin Mkhoyan case. Karapetyan is accused of beating his colleague Mkhoyan and injuring him. Mkhoyan is accused of stabbing Karapetyan in response. In relation to Karapetyan, a decision was made to leave the place, and Mkhoyan was placed under the control of the military unit commander.

In late April, among the military units of the Armenian army in occupied Agdere, the number of those who evade service is growing. A soldier Hovhannes Kniazyan has not been discharging from the hospital for four months in order not to serve on the front line. He succeeds thanks to the patronage of a relative in the Defense Ministry.

Another case in occupied Agdere was the placement of servicemen in a hospital with high fever and Acute respiratory infection. However, the hospital employee Ghevond Tadevosyan said that after the end of the treatment the servicemen did not return to the place of service. It is noted that these three soldiers have already escaped from a military unit several times.

