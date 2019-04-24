By Abdul Kerimkhanov

QRepublik, a resident company of the cluster of biomedical technologies of the Skolkovo Foundation and Kyrgyz Department of Tourism are launching a joint project - an electronic passport of a tourist, which will be issued to travelers upon entering the country from April 25.

It is expected that this will increase the level of safety and comfort on trips, the Foundation's press service said.

“From April 25, at the entrance to the country, at the checkpoint, a card with a QR code will be issued - an electronic passport of a tourist. The system is designed to improve the safety and comfort of travelers,” said the statement.

The tourist passport or International Travel ID (ITID) combines the functions of an emergency tourist identifier and an internal guide. The system contains important information for tourists: a list of attractions, addresses of restaurants, hotels, service centers, route suggestions and much more.

In the event of an emergency situation, doctors or rescuers will be able to obtain information on the health and travel of a person using the ITID, which is tied to a personal account and supports 24 languages.

Passport data is stored in a depersonalized form without the possibility of use by third parties.

Deputy Director General of QRepublik Sergey Vishchipanov noted that the tourist profile consists of three blocks of information stored in the database without a bundle. The system also encrypts medical and other important data.

“These technologies, like the project for the safety of tourists itself, are not practiced anywhere in the world,” he said.

In turn, Head of the Regional Development Department of the Skolkovo Foundation, Alexander Okunev, said that the solution was tested in Russian regions and abroad, but Kyrgyzstan is becoming the first country to apply such advanced technology in the tourism sector on a large scale.

---

