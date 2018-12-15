By Trend

The Turkish Air Force conducted an air operation in northern Iraq last night against PKK militants amid the expected new anti-terrorist operation against PYD/YPG, a Syrian wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The Air Force operation was carried out in Sinjar and Makhmur districts, as well as in the Karaj mountains, located at a distance of 165 kilometers from the Turkish-Iraqi border. This operation can be considered not only as a last signal for the PKK militants, but also as a message that Turkey is determined to continue to fight against terrorism.

As for the new anti-terrorist operation in northern Syria, it is not excluded that first of all, the Turkish Air Force will launch operations in three directions. First of all, this is the city of Tell Abyad. According to the Turkish intelligence, the US and French military contingents left that city.

The second destination will be Ras al-Ayn, while the third destination is Ayn al-Arab. All three cities are in close proximity to the Turkish border.

About 15,000 members of the Free Syrian Army are expected to take part in anti-terrorist operations in northern Syria.

There are several main reasons forcing Turkey to launch new military operations. First of all, it is connected with the intention of PYD/YPG to create a new "state" on Turkey’s southern borders, which will later become a real problem for Ankara. Presently, terrorists control 480 kilometers of the Syrian-Turkish border and 45,000 square kilometers of the territory are under their control.

Another reason is that PYD/YPG forcibly changed the ethnic composition in northern Syria, expelling over 1.7 million of the Arab population from these lands. But at the same time, Arabs still account for over 70 percent of the population in these territories.

Moreover, 60 percent of agricultural land, as well as the lands with abundant hydrocarbon reserves are located in northern Syria. The PYD/YPG terrorists also control Syria’s main water resources. About 70 percent of the electricity in Syria is generated in the territories that are currently controlled by the PYD/YPG terrorists.

PYD/YPG has all the vital resources for further activity and strengthening its positions. Taking all this into account, Turkey will not delay a new anti-terrorist operation in northern Syria.

