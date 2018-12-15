By Trend

Turkmen Ambassador Atageldi Haljanov has presented his credentials to Pope Francis, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Haljanov is also Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Office in Geneva.

The diplomat conveyed greetings and best wishes on behalf of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov addressed to Pope Francis.

His Holiness expressed appreciation for the appointment of the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Vatican, the first one in the history of relations between the Vatican and Turkmenistan, in turn sending his best wishes for peace and prosperity to the president and people of Turkmenistan.

The Apostolic Nunciature in Turkmenistan was established on a permanent basis on July 10, 1996.

However, the apostolic nuncio does not have an official residence in Turkmenistan.

