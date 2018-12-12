By Trend

In case if the programs are implemented and export conditions are facilitated, Iran might export 9-10 million tons of steel by the end of the current Iranian year (started March 21), the head of Iran Steel Producers Association, Bahram Sobhani said, Trend reports referring to Iranian media.

Sobhani stressed that presently, sanctions and restrictions have made it difficult to export steel products.

He noted that the products might be left in the warehouse if there aren't taken any measures.

Sobhani said that until the end of the current Iranian year, 25 million tons of steel can be produced, of which 15-16 million tons will be used in the internal market. despite increased production, exports have dramatically fallen, he added.

"In the first eight months of the current Iranian year 14.242 million steel products, including reinforcement steel and beams, have been manufactured. Compared to the same period of the previous Iranian year, there is 10 percent increase. In the meantime, production of reinforcement steel has increased by 22 percent," Sobhani said.

In the first eight months, when sanctions were not imposed yet, 5.373 million tons of products, such as reinforcement steel, beams, billet and slab were exported, Sobhani said.

Positively speaking the exports can only reach 7.8 million tons in the remaining four months of the year, he added.

