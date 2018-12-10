By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ratified an agreement to create a bank under the auspices of the UN (International Technology Bank), Trend reports citing the Turkish newspaper Resmi Gazete.

The agreement on the bank’s creation was signed Sept. 22, 2017 in New York between Turkey and the UN.

The bank will be located in Istanbul, and Turkey plans to allocate $2 million for its creation.

The International Technology Bank will support the development of technology in less developed countries.

After the bank’s establishment, other countries may also support this financial organization.

---

