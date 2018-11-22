By Trend

More than 13,000 hectares of greenhouses have been so far created in Iran, said Chairman of Iran's Tehran Province Agricultural Organization Karim Zulfugari.

He noted that 3,000 hectares of greenhouse are allocated for flowers and plants, about 10,000 hectares of greenhouse are considered for greens and melons. Tehran province accounts for over 3,000 hectares of greenhouses in Iran. About 30 percent of the country's territory has greenhouses, Iranian media reported.

The creation of 190 hectares of greenhouse in the past seven months and investment of 1.04 trillion rials (about $ 24.76 million) in the past eight months shows that this sphere is developing in Tehran, noted Zulfugari.

Vietnam, Germany, Arab countries, and mainly Iraqi are importers of cropped flowers from Iran, he said, adding that 15,000 people are directly or indirectly involved in this sphere in Tehran.

Iran ranks second globally in the expansion of greenhouse area after Mexico. Iran is home to hardly 0.3 percent of the world’s greenhouses. The country plans to increase the greenhouse area to more than 48,000 hectares by 2025. Iran expects to produce 21 million tons of agricultural products via greenhouses per year.

he biggest greenhouse in southern Iran was launched in December 2016 in Roudan County of Hormozgan Province.

The greenhouse constructed in an 11-hectare plot of land by the private sector has created 120 direct and over 250 indirect jobs.

---

