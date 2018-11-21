By Trend

With a capacity of 3,600 megawatts, the Rogun HPP of Tajikistan will be the most powerful hydroelectric power plant in the region, said the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Rustam Soli at an event dedicated to the recent launch of the first unit of the Rogun HPP.

The diplomat noted that after commissioning of the first unit, the HPP was connected to the country's energy system. According to the plans, the second unit will enter into service in 2019, and all six units are due to come on line in December 2024.

“The hydroelectric power plant, exploiting renewable clean sources of electricity, will serve all the countries of the region, and its reservoir with a capacity of some 13.5 cubic kilometers will play a major role in the regulation of water resources, especially in periods of water shortage,” Soli said.



He added that the reservoir will also provide the possibility of irrigating more than 300,000 hectares of arid lands.

The ambassador also noted that some 22,000 people are currently working at the Rogun HPP site, and 20,000 of them are Tajikistan nationals.

“Since the construction began to the present time the government of Tajikistan has financed the facility to the tune of $1.9 billion from the state budget. Also, shares of the Rogun HPP were sold for $500 million,” Soli added.

Of these, 38 percent were purchased by investors from the US, 24 percent – from the UK, 35 percent – from the EU, and 3 percent – by Asian investors.

The ambassador noted that Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and in the future India, are considered as potential markets for the electricity generated at the Rogun HPP.

The Rogun HPP is located 110 kilometers from Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe. Being the most powerful facility among the plants along the Vakhsh River, this hydroelectric power plant is made up of 6 units, each having a capacity of 600 megawatts.

Construction and installation work at the Rogun HPP are carried out with the involvement of 70 organizations and institutions, well-known local and foreign contractors, 22,000 specialists and workers using 3,600 vehicles and mechanisms.

