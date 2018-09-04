By Trend

Uzbekistan has started to provide benefits to Tajik passenger and freight trains, Tajik news agency Avesta reported citing the press service of Tajik Ministry of Transport.

Since August 1 2018, Uzbekistan has allowed the Tajik trains to board and land passengers at the railway stations of Termez, Karshi and Samarkand.

At the above mentioned railway stations it is also possible to obtain tickets for passenger trains from Tajikistan.

Passengers wishing to buy tickets on the territory of Uzbekistan for Tajik long-distance trains (Dushanbe-Moscow-Dushanbe, Kulyab-Moscow-Kulyab and Khujand-Moscow-Khujand) are provided with benefits.

Tickets sold in advance come with discounts - 25 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent, depending on the timing of ticket purchase.

Also, from August 15 until December 31, 2018, Uzbekistan Railways provides discounts for the carriage of all transit railway goods through the railway sections Keles-Kudukli, Kudukli-Keles, Kudukli-Karakalpakistan, Amuzang-Keles and Amuzang-Karakalpakistan.

