Tajikistan increased electricity exports to Uzbekistan from the second half of the year, Asia-Plus reported.

Thus, in July this year, Uzbekistan supplied Tajikistan with 417 million kilowatt-hours of electricity. Before that, 110-120 million kilowatt-hours were exported to Uzbekistan monthly, the report titled “Monitoring and early warning in Tajikistan” said.

The report is prepared monthly by the Tajik Ministry of Economic Development and Trade with the financial support of the OSCE.

In July 2018, Tajikistan exported 30.2 percent of electricity produced in the country.

So, in the first month of the second half of the year, the country generated 2.4 billion kilowatt-hours of energy. As many as 617 million kilowatt-hours out of this volume went for export.

In addition to Uzbekistan, Tajik electricity was exported to Afghanistan in July in the amount of 200 million kilowatt-hours.

Also, until June of this year, Tajikistan exported electricity to Kyrgyzstan in relatively small amounts. However, the report does not contain data on supplies to this country in July.

Tajikistan has restored electricity supplies to Uzbekistan since April this year after a nine-year break. In total, according to the agreements, Tajikistan will supply up to 1.5 billion kWh of electricity to the neighboring country.

Tajikistan exports electricity to Uzbekistan at a price of 2 U.S. cents per kilowatt.

Tajikistan can export up to 5 billion kWh of electricity. Seasonal recipients of Tajik electricity are Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan (1.5-2 billion kWh) along with Uzbekistan.

Over 18 billion kilowatt hours of electricity, which allowed the country to provide electricity without imposing a limit, were produced in Tajikistan in 2017.

Previously, Central Asia had a unified energy system. It included 83 power plants with total capacity of 25,000 megawatts in the territory of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and southern Kazakhstan.

In winter, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan accumulated water in reservoirs and received electricity and energy resources (coal and natural gas) from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. In summer, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan sent water to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan for irrigation farming.

However, after Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan left the unified energy system of Central Asia in 2003 and 2009, respectively, the system ceased to function.

