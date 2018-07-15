By Trend

The head of National Iranian Gas Exports Company (NIGEC) said gas talks between Tehran and Muscat are underway, noting that Iran-Oman gas cooperation will not be shackled.

Speaking to ILNA on July 15, Mehran Amir-Moeini added that the two sides would hold a meeting in the near future to discuss the continuation of gas cooperation following new US sanctions against Tehran.

“Gas talks between Iran and Oman are underway and we are resolved to develop a cooperation framework for this,” he added.

“Based on an agreement with Oman, Iran plans to export 42 million cubic meters of gas to the Arab country per day”.

Iran signed an agreement with Oman in 2013 to deliver 28 million cubic meters of gas per day to the Persian Gulf littoral state for 15 years. The two nations hope the gas flow will begin by 2020.

However, concerns have been raised over Trump's recent remarks about reimposing sanctions against Iran, which could affect the country's oil and gas trade.