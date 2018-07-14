By Trend

Iran, with a score of 33.44 out of 100, has improved its ranking in the Global Innovation Index (GII) by 10 steps and ranked 65th out of 126 countries in 2018.

The country stood at 75th place in 2107 among 127 countries, compared to a rank of 78 in 2016 and 106 in 2015.

The report is published in the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) website.

WIPO is the global forum for intellectual property policy, services, information and cooperation. A a specialized agency of the United Nations, the organization assists its 189 member states in developing a balanced international IP legal framework to meet society’s evolving needs.

The GII aims to capture the multi-dimensional facets of innovation and provide the tools that can assist in tailoring policies to promote long-term output growth, improved productivity, and job growth. It is published by Cornell University, INSEAD, and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in partnership with other organizations and institutions.

The GII index ranks economies based on 80 indicators ranging from the creation of mobile applications to education spending, scientific and technical publications, and intellectual property filing rates.

The Global Innovation Index 2018 Switzerland stood at the first place, followed by the Netherlands, Sweden, United Kingdom, Singapore and the US.

Meanwhile Yemen, Togo, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Niger, Benin, Zambia, Guinea and Nigeria took place at the bottom of the list.