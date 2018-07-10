By Trend

The Iranian northern ports of Anzali and Caspian will be soon turned into two major marine tourism hubs in the country, the deputy at the Ports and Maritime Organization said.



A 10-mile tourism route stretched from the port of Anzali in Gilan province to the Caspian Sea coastline in Mazandaran Province will be created in the near future, Hadi Haghshenas told ISNA news agency on July 7.



He added the Caspian Sea littoral states have a positive view about the project and that the ports can attract beachgoers and tourists interested in marine tourism.



We are currently facing with lack of tourism facilities and resorts in coastal locations, Haghshenas said, plans are underway to develop recreational facilities along the ports’ coastlines.



Noting that the government needs foreign finance in order to go ahead with the plans, he said the project has the potential to attract foreign investors.



His remarks came after Mohammad Rastad, the Iranian deputy minister of road and urban development, announced the government’s decision about the two ports.



While Gilan's marine tourism potential has been known for years, it wasn't until 2015 that plans were finally put in motion, thanks to the involvement of the private sector.



Gilan's 300-kilometer coastline stretches from Chaboksar to Astara, but it's lacking in tourism infrastructure. However, the proposed plans aim to remedy the problem by financing projects in Anzali, Chamkhaleh and Astara.



The popular province has 87 hotels, 23 hotel apartments, 47 inns, 233 roadside diners and cafes, and 53 travel agencies.



Iran’s coastal regions have the potential to attract 3 million foreign visitors a year, according to tourism and environment officials.

