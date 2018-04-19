By Trend

A senior transportation official has said that the process of placing rails along the Qazvin-Rasht railroad will be completed within coming weeks.

Kheirollah Khademi, the managing director of Iran's Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC), has said that the company needs to lay 20 kilometers of rail along the railroad in order to connect the city of Rasht to the country’s rail system, ISNA news agency reported.

Khademi forecast that completing the Rash-Qazvin railway will take place in early May.

The railway segment is a part of the International North-South Transport Corridor, which is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia. It will serve as a link connecting the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia. At the initial stage, it is planned to transport 5 million tons of cargo per year through the corridor and over 10 million tons of cargo in future.