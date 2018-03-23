By Trend:

In 2017, 116,000 trips were made from Russia to Tajikistan, which is an increase of 5 percent compared with the corresponding figure of the previous year, the Russian analytical agency TurStat said.

The total number of Russian tourists increased by 25 percent up to 40 million in 2017.

Tajikistan ranked 40th in the number of incoming Russian tourists.

Turkey was the most popular country among Russian tourists (4.5 million trips) last year.

The last place in the ranking was taken by Portugal. Russian tourists visited Portugal 47,000 times.

Earlier, Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali approved the action plan of the executive bodies of Dushanbe city related to the events dedicated to the Year of Tourism and Folk Crafts.

The actions in accordance with this plan were announced upon Tajik President Emomali Rahmon’s decree dated January 20, 2018. These steps are aimed at improving the level and quality of services in the tourism sector, development of crafts, promotion of the history and culture of Tajikistan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz