The Institute of Strategic and Regional Studies (ISRS) under the president of Uzbekistan and the Central Asia—Caucasus Institute under the American Foreign Policy Council signed a memorandum on cooperation, Uzbek media reported on March 5.

According to the information, the document was signed during the meeting between the ISRS Director V. Norov and the CACI Director S. Cornell in Washington and provides for the establishment of scientific cooperation between the sides in mutually interesting spheres.

The sides exchanged views on further strengthening of relations between the organizations.

S. Cornell underlined that the foreign policy carried out by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev creates new prospects for Washington and Tashkent in development of mutually beneficial and complex cooperation.

The sides agreed to conduct joint research in priority spheres, organize international science conferences and round tables on actual issues of international development and regional security.

The CACI is considered to be the leading US think-tank on the Central Asia region. At the same time, the Institute carries out active research work on studying foreign policy of the post-Soviet countries, as well as Turkey and China.

The CACI carries out its research work jointly with the Silk Road Studies Program under the Stockholm based Institute for Security and Development Policy. They jointly issue such publications as the CACI Analyst, the China and Eurasia Forum Quarterly and the Silk Road Paper.

Summarizing the meeting, the sides stressed that close interaction of Uzbek and American think tanks will create an efficient mechanism of realization of common goals and tasks meeting the requirements of both sides.

