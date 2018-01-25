By Trend

Kazakhstan intends to implement a visa-free 72-hour transit for Indian citizens.

"This issue is coordinated by the state agency, but I think that we are obliged to resolve this issue. India is developing rapidly," the Minister of Culture and Sports of the country, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, said at a press conference, Kazakh media reported.

He also stressed that the unique visa-free 72-hour transit introduced for the citizens of China, which is valid until the end of 2018, already showed its effectiveness in the pilot regime.

In three months, Kazakhstan was visited by 4.500 Chinese, contributing over $1.3 million to the economy of the country.

